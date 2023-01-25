BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis James Pascute, 62, of Bristolville, Ohio, formerly of Savannah, Georgia, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home.

He was born June 10, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Samuel T. Pascute and Nancy L. Strohm.

Lewis attended Bristolville High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from June 20,1977 until August 11, 1981, earning a Good Conduct Medal, Marksman (Rifle-M16A1), 3d Class (Hand Grenade), Army Service Ribbon and Over Sea Ribbon.

Lewis enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Strohm of Canfield, Ohio; sister, Kathy L. Gustovich of Austintown, Ohio; nephew, Stefan Gustovich; and his cat, Princess.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel T. Pascute, II and Steve A. Pascute; and sister, Melanie A. Pascute.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.