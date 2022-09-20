CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis Frank Passek, 95 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born August 24, 1927, in Bristolville, Ohio, the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Puscarick) Passek.

Lewis was employed as a transformer assembler at Taylor Winfield Corporation for over 40 years. After he retired from Taylor Winfield Corporation, he took a job at Sunny Slopes Greenhouse, where he worked into his 80s.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Lewis was a member of the Wildare United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed gardening, reading, spending time with his family and his best friend and neighbor, John Latch.

Lewis is survived by his daughter, Carol (Earnest) Gravatt of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Jason (Sandi) Passek of Ohio and Chris Gravatt of Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Amy Lyn (Brian Dzwonkowski) Sprinkle of Alabama; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Luke and Finnegan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Passek; son, James Passek; brothers, Stanley and Henry Passek and sister, Jennie Dellick.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. His family will have a private memorial service.

Please make any memorial contributions to the Bristol Public Library, at PO Box 220, Bristolville, OH 44402, in Lewis’ memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.