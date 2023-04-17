WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester Howard Westfall, 42 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 18, 1980 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Glen J. Westfall and Shelly (Sperry) Westfall.

Lester enjoyed fishing, softball and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Shelly Westfall; wife, Nancy Westfall of Florida; children, Tyler, Maranda, Olivia and Victoria, of Florida; siblings, Melissa of Warren, Ohio, Glen of Florida and Eric of Tennessee and grandchild, Neeko of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen J. Westfall.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

