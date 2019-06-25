Leslie E. Strock Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie E. Strock, 69, of Southington, Ohio went to be with the Lord Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hospice House.

He was born September 14, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ora Alvin and Catherine Ann (Congdon) Strock.

On January 18, 2013, he married the former Mym Perrotta. They shared many happy years together.

He was a sales representative at Samuel Strapping Systems for 20 years and formerly worked at Brainard Strapping.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served as an Army Ranger during the Vietnam War.

Les was commander of the Southington American Legion Post 751 and member of the American Legion Riders Post 700 in Howland.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling and riding his motorcycle. Les was an avid Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavs and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Loving memories of Les will be carried on by his wife, Mym Strock of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Suzy Ricotti of Miami, Florida; stepson, Paul (Carla) Bolino of Warren, Ohio; brother, Duane Strock of Warren, Ohio; sister, Patti Strock of Howland, Ohio; grandsons, Carlos and Christian Ricotti and Samuel and Julian Bolino; nieces, Kirstin and Jenna Peterson and Johnna Zumerling and nephew, Jayden Zumerling.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Dan Jenkins will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday, June 29 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Legion Post 751 in Southington or Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106, in his memory.

