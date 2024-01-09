WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie D. Pilz, 71, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Southwest General Health Center.

He was born December 11, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Delbert C. Pilz and the late Josephine Kretzek.

Leslie worked as an adult school crossing guard at Warren City Schools for 26 years.

He enjoyed reading books, walking for health and watching football and baseball games.

He is survived by several cousins.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the March of Dimes, in his memory.

