VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leota Jane Tenney, 87, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born May 5, 1935, in Hemlock, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison and Ethel Jane (Zickefoose) Leigh.

She loved the Yankees, Buckeyes, Cavs and LeBron, while passionately cheering against the Patriots and Warriors.

Leota enjoyed puzzles, having lunch with her family and tending to her hummingbirds. She also enjoyed video chatting and keeping up with Tom and Karla.

Leota is survived by her sons, Ronald (Kim) Tenney of Vienna, Ohio and Thomas (Karla) Tenney of Dike, Iowa; grandson, Kyle Tenney of Warren, Ohio and granddaughter, Kate Tenney of Vienna, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arley Ventian Tenney, whom she married October 30, 1954; son, Donald Tenney and siblings, John Q. Leigh, Rollive “Ted” Leigh, Virgil “Jake” Leigh, Eddythe Leigh, Howard Leigh, Everett “Dick” Leigh, Denzel “Pete” Leigh and Clare “Davis” Leigh.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Chris Stark will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.