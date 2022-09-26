WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard “Lennie” DeSantis, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 26, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Leonard and Ruth (Reynolds) DeSantis.

On August 6, 2016, he married the former Deborah Weatherholt. They have shared six years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Lennie enjoyed working on cars and took pride in his work. He belonged to several pool leagues including, American Pool Association and NEPA league. Lennie loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah DeSantis of Warren, Ohio; children, Joseph DeSantis of Champion, Ohio, Amanda (Frank) Marr of Warren, Ohio, Daniel DeSantis of Akron, Ohio, George (Cecilia) MacKellar of Jefferson, Ohio, Carrie (Robbie Tulanko) Talkington of Warren, Ohio and Kristen MacKellar of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Dave Ridgeway of Florida, Tony (Rose) DeSantis of Florida and Steve (Jody) DeSantis of Warren, Ohio; and grandchildren, Isabella, Sebastian, Serenity, Samuel, Sarah, Lucas and Sawyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.