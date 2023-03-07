WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard L. Newcomer, 78, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home.

He was born July 30, 1944, in Paris Township, Ohio, the son of the late Dewey and the late Hazel Turpin Newcomer.

On August 8, 1998, he married the former Joan M. Curtiss.

Leonard was employed as a truck driver for Anchor Motor Freight and Leaseway for 29 and a 1/2 years. He was a member of the Million Miles Truck Driver Club.

He has been a member of Jehovah’s Witness Tod Congregation in Niles, Ohio since 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Joan M. Newcomer of Warren, Ohio; children, Electa Currie of Alliance, Ohio, Virgil (Jennifer) Newcomer of Alliance, Ohio and Gretchen Newcomer of Alliance, Ohio; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; siblings, Rosie Newcomer of Oklahoma and Evelyn Newcomer of Florida and stepchildren, Daniel P. (Angela) Downes of Warren, Ohio, April M. (Don Wright) Downes of Boardman, Ohio and Thomas S. (Victoria) Downes of Albany, New York.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Currie; siblings, Ella Jane Phillips and Ronnie Newcomer and stepson, Charles H. Downes.

Details for an upcoming memorial service are pending. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

