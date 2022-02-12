WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Brozman, 70, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 20, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Albert Brozman and Josephine (Zonfa) Brozman.

Leonard was an artos cutter at Packard Electric for 30 years. He enjoyed using and building computers, flying drones, remote control airplanes and was a car enthusiast.

In his younger years, Lenny attended Bible School in North Carolina. He was a devoted Christian, who studied scripture faithfully.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Brozman of Warren, Ohio; brother, Eric Brozman of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two sisters, Deborah Brozman of Howland, Ohio and Maureen (Richard) Varvil of Champion, Ohio; four nieces, Lynnette Varvil, Katarina, Aerianna and Naudia Brozman; a nephew, Matthew Varvil and one great-niece, Audriana Varvil.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Brozman.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

