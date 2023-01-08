WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona B. Sharak, 93, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hospice House of Poland.

She was born May 17, 1929, in Flint, Michigan, a daughter of the late Jesse Merwin and the late Lila (Sines) Merwin.

She attended Believers Church in Warren.

Leona enjoyed watching action movies, sewing and doing puzzles. She was known for her generosity and kindness. Leona loved her family and her pets dearly.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Amy) Sharak of Parkland, Florida; a sister, Cleo; a grandson, Lee, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Sharak; sisters, Virgina, Ila, Betty, Lucille and brothers, Harry, Warren, Leland and Louis.

A visitation will be held 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Entombment will be at Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Leona’s nieces, Debbie, Brenda, Micky, Yvette and Alysia, for caring for and spending time with her.