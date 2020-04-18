Lena Lubiak, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena Lubiak, 96, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born February 23, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Nicholas Budd and Lena (Haza) Budd.

Lena loved music and played the violin, organ and steel guitar. She sang professionally in her younger years on a local radio program. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and knitting.

She worked for the Warren Art Store for many years and, at one time, owned her own handicraft business.

Lena’s memory will be cherished by her daughter, Margaret (Chris) Gilger of Warren, Ohio; son, Paul P. (Diane) Lubianetzky of Cortland, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lubiak, whom she married March 2, 1946 and sister, Anne Hutchins.

A private service will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.