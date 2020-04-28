Lee E. Powell, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee E. Powell, formerly of Braceville, passed away Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020, at the Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born September 12, 1923 in Warren, a son of the late Roger and Helen (Seger) Powell.

Lee was a 1941 graduate of Braceville High School and worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator for many years, prior to retiring.

He married the former Mary Whitney on October 29, 1943; they shared 50 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death on November 21, 1993.

Lee was a 72-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #66. His four brothers also worked with him in the union for many years.

He was an avid horseman and loved taking trail rides with his brothers and friends in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Lee also owned and operated the Ridge Ranch Campground and Swim Club in Braceville for several years, along with his brothers, Dick and David.

Lee is survived by four children, Janice Kistler of Champion, Mary Beth Snodgrass of Sun City Center, Florida, Joyce Fleischer of Niles and Tim Powell of Warren. He also leaves behind a brother, Richard “Dick” (Bernice) Powell of Newton Falls; a sister, Jeanne Wright of Tustin, California; five grandsons, Clinton and Ryan Kistler and Mark, Adam and Steven Wolford and four great-grandchildren, Addie and Jonathan Kistler and Quinn and Ellie Kistler.

Besides his wife and parents, Lee was preceded in death by four brothers, Donald, David, Nelson and Roger Powell and two sisters, Nancy Powell and Patty Yencer.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Lee will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Braceville Township Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to the staffs at Cortland Health Care and Crossroads Hospice for all of the kindness and compassionate care they showed Lee.

Arrangements for Mr. Powell are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.