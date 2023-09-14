WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Michael “Mike” Collier, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Briarfield Ashley Circle.

He was born July 27, 1954, in Fleming, Kentucky, the son of the late Lawrence M. Collier and Marlene (Meade) Martin.

Mike retired as a construction worker, working for Capital Ready Mix, Sidley and Kings Brothers.

He enjoyed skeet shooting, watching the Cleveland Browns and Guardians and attending Cortland Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda A. (Porter) Collier of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son, Jeremey Collier.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

