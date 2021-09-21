Lawrence E. Griffin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Larry” E. Griffin, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born November 28, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Orlando B. and Dorothy L. (Wenger) Griffin.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Army having served from August 19, 1957 until August 18, 1959.

He retired as assistant manager at Klingemier’s Sparkle Market after nearly 40 years and was a member of St. Pius Men’s Club and St. Vincent DePaul Men’s Club.

On August 23, 1954, he married Martha, the former Martha Scheow and they shared 67 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Cathy Merwin of Leavittsburg, Ohio; granddaughter, Rachael (Kyle) Bates of Perrysburg, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Beckett, Belle and Baylee Bates.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services or calling hours will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to St. William Catholic Church, in his memory.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to St. William Catholic Church, in his memory.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family.

