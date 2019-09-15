Lawrence Augusta “Sandy” Sanderson, Leavittsburg, Ohio – Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Augusta “Sandy” Sanderson, 93, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by his family at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 15, 1926 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late William A. and the late Mildred (Kelley) Sanderson.

On May 25, 1944, he married Peggy Jo Martin and they spent the next 51 years together until her passing in 1995

Sandy left high school early to serve in the United States Navy. He served during WWII.

Sandy went on to start his own business in 1955, Sandy’s Tire Sales and Service.

He was a member of First Community Church of Leavittsburg, the Shriners, the Old Erie Masonic Lodge, as well as the Leavittsburg VFW and American Legion. Sandy was a founding member of the Leavittsburg Athletic Club, now LaBrae Athletic Club. He was inducted into the LaBrae Hall of Fame and also the Trumbull County Sports Hall of Fame.

When not working he used to enjoy square dancing and bowling with his wife.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Sandra Sanderson of Braceville, Ohio; sons, Larry (Mary) Sanderson of Braceville, Ohio, Harry “Joe” (Cleda) Sanderson of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Gary (Jeanette) Sanderson of Leavittsburg, Ohio; sister, Ruth Moser of Warren, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jo Sanderson; parents and sisters, Betty Dakin and Billie Wycoff.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at First Community Church of Leavittsburg, where Pastor John Jaros will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at First Community Church of Leavittsburg and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday, September 19.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the First Community Church of Leavittsburg or to the Warren Family Mission, in his memory.

Funeral arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.