WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lauri Ann Powell, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a ten year battle with cancer, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home.

She was born January 8, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Wayne Lindsay and the late Joan Elaine (Caldwell) Lindsay.

Lauri was a secretary at Warren Christian and was also employed at North Coast Fire Protection.

She enjoyed camping, crafting, traveling, riding her motorcycle and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, William “Skip” Powell, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, whom she married April 16, 1983; sons, William H. (Brittany) Powell III of Port Clinton, Ohio and Franklin R. (Megan) Powell of Hiram, Ohio; brothers, Jeff (Tami) Lindsay of Cortland, Ohio and Scooter Lindsay of Findlay, Ohio; granddaughters, Hadleigh Powell of Port Clinton, Ohio and Elouise Powell of Port Clinton, Ohio; grandsons, Wilkerson Powell of Port Clinton, Ohio and Declan Powell of Hiram, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Roy Mack will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, December 13, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family requests any material contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in her memory.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

