Latita Karen Kerr, Champion, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Latita Karen Kerr, 75, of Champion, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2019 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 20, 1944 in Mineral Wells, Texas, a daughter of the late Orval D. Mullens and Euleane E. (Newsome) Mullens Lucky.

Karen graduated from Richwood High School and attended business school in Beckley, West Virginia. She then moved to Warren where she met the love of her life Jerry Edward Kerr, and they spent the next 56 wonderful years together.

She was affectionately known by her sisters as “TD”. She was a terrific mother and was a “proud Nanny” to her one and only granddaughter Abbey whom she cherished with her whole heart

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jerry E. Kerr of Champion, Ohio, her only daughter, Kelly Renee (Russell) Flickinger, granddaughter, Abbey Renee Weilacher, as well as her sisters; Charlotte Sue (George) Sanford; Sharon Kay Gillespie; Kathy Lynn (Frank) Shiflet, Patricia Ann (Roger) Long and step-Father Jack Lucky. Latita is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed by all and the world will be a changed place without her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.