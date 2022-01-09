SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaRue Harshman, 91, of Southington, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 25, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late James D. and Jeannette (Weaver) Farmer.

On December 4, 1948, she married William C. Harshman. They shared 47 years of marriage until his passing April 23, 1996.

Today we lost the most amazing woman. A woman that puts others over her own needs. Today she gained her wings at 91 years old. She had a love for her family that was indescribable, a love for her community, her church and everyone in between. We were blessed and deeply miss her, but she and Gramps are towing in heaven together again.

She formerly owned and operated Harshman and Sons Garage and volunteered for Southington Fire Department for 35 years as an EMT, firefighter and retired as the Chaplain. LaRue was a member of the Eastern Star, chosen for Community Star, founder of the Southington Fire Auxiliary and was a volunteer for Hospice. LaRue was an active member of Southington United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Nettie Harshman of Southington, Ohio, Loria (Alan) Freeman of Southington, Ohio, Chuck (Fran) Harshman of Southington, Ohio, Willie Harshman of Southington, Ohio and Chuck (Maggie) Burroughs of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Louise Dyer of Arizona and Ethel Flower of Champion, Ohio; sister-in-law, Ella Farmer of Champion, Ohio; brother-in-law, Russ Klinger of Champion, Ohio; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Klinger; brother, J.D. Farmer and daughter-in-law, Sherry Harshman.

Services will be private.

Interment will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Southington Fire Department or Southington United Methodist Church, in her memory.

A special thanks to her caregivers, Liz, Barb and Donna for their compassionate care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.