Larry Vincent Riley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Vincent Riley, 54, of Warren, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 26, 1965, in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of the late Ruben E. and Elaine (Haun) Riley.

He married Melissa Hembree on June 2, 1991 and they have shared 28 years and many happy memories.

He was a graduate of Windham High School.

Larry worked most of his life as a laborer.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Larry enjoyed watching all Ohio sports and was especially a Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He enjoyed taking care of his home and landscaping. Larry liked to call his basement and tools his Man Cave.

Memories of Larry will be cherished by his wife, Melissa A. Riley of Warren, Ohio; sons, Chad V. (Kimberley) Riley and Benjamin D. Riley of Nelson, Ohio; daughter, Elaina Riley of Homosassa, Florida; brothers, Steven (Barbara) Riley of Streetsboro, Ohio, James (Helen) Riley of Brimfield, Ohio and David Riley of Newton Falls, Ohio and granddaughter, Laila Riley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.

