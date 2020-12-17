Larry L. Garvey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Garvey, 77, of Warren, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

He was born on April 16, 1943, in Bellefonatine, Ohio, the son of the late John and Alma (Wishart) Garvey.

He was a 1961 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

On April 20, 1964, he married the former Martha Craft. They have shared the last 56 years together and many wonderful memories.

In his earlier years, Larry enjoyed bowling. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians and an avid reader. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and loved playing with his grandchildren.

After 25 years in the Air Force, Larry retired as a Tech Sergeant. During the Vietnam War, he worked as a mechanic on planes.

He also worked for manufacturers Carlon and Parker-Hannifin.

Larry is survived by his loving spouse, Martha; his children, Sean (Lori) Garvey of Braceville, Ohio, Danica (Jeffery) Taylor of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Leann (Brian) Blose of Warren, Ohio; two brothers, Robert (Bertha) Garvey and Larry Virgil (Estelle) Garvey and sister, Ruby (Bill) Longwell and fifteen grandchildren, Eric, Hunter, Carly, Garvey, Deanna (Kyle) Cortel, Ashley, Harley and Bailey Taylor, Cole Lew, Xander, Faith, Wyatt, Catherine, Zoey, William and Flynn Blose.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by one brother; two sisters; and one granddaughter, Daisy Ann.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Due the current pandemic and health crisis, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.