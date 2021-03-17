Larry “Jim” Kristyak Shirey, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry “Jim” Kristyak Shirey, 51, of Bristolville, died Sunday afternoon, March 14, 2021 at his residence.



He was born December 11, 1969 in Washington, Pennsylvania, the son of Larry J. Shirey and Valarie L. (Hampson) Shirey Kristyak. Jim’s father died when he was young and he was raised by his mother and stepfather, Dave Kristyak.



Jim was a 1987 graduate of Bristol High School and worked as a self employed trim worker for many years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 1987-90.



He enjoyed horseshoes, playing pool, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



Jim is survived by his mother, of Bristolville; and two siblings; Tracy (Bill Walker) Armstrong and Rob (Carrie) Kristyak, both of Bristolville. He also leaves behind his paternal grandmother, Wilma Rashley, of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania and two nephews; Nick Armstrong and Jackson Kristyak.



Besides his father, Jim was preceded in death by his stepfather, Dave Kristyak and his maternal grandparents; William “Bob” and Patricia Hampson.



Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Dale Briggs officiating.



Friends may call 1:00 – 3:00 p.m Friday at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.

