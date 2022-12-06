LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gene Carr, 84, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed on Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home.

He was born September 24, 1938 in Gustavus, Ohio, a son of the late Elmer Carr and the late Inabelle M (Logan) Heakin.

On March 7, 1959 he married Evaliena M. Pantzer and they have spent the last 63 years together.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School Class of 1957.

He was employed as a Welder at Peerless Electric from 1959-1967, Copperweld Steel from 1967-2000 and owned and operated Time Out Pub from 1989-2000.

Larry enjoyed playing golf, watching NASCAR and was an avid Browns Fan. He also enjoyed socializing with his friends.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Evaliena Carr of Leavittsburg; son, Scott (Beth Robinson) Carr of Leavittsburg; sister, Janet (Charles) Romack of Woodenville, Washington; grandchildren, Ashley Carr of Denver, Colorado, Jarrod Carr of Warren, Lynsey Carr of Warren, Chad Carr of Fowler, Lauren Carr of Warren, Destyn Hafely, David Hafely and Dakota Hafely.

He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Carr, Jr. and a daughter, Denise Hafely.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

