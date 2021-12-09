SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry G. Weber, Sr., 74, of Southington, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 18, 1947, in Millersburg, Ohio, the son of the late William Jr. and Ruth (Gift) Weber.

On July 25, 1970, he married Pamela Weber. They have shared 51 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Larry was employed in the security department of WCI Steel Company, retiring after 28+ years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Larry was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post #0888.

Larry enjoyed buying cars, fixing them up and selling them. He was a retired Braceville Police Officer and his favorite pastime was reading his Bible, spending time with his family, helping others, and taking care of race horses.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela S. Weber of Southington, OH; children, Larry (Gheanine) Weber of Hamilton, Ohio, Mischell Weber of Howland, Ohio; Clinton (Erin) Weber of West Farmington, Ohio and Joseph (April) Weber of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Brittany, Brooklynn, Austin (Morgan), Autumn, Aubrey, Isabella, Garrett and Evan Weber; great-grandchildren, Camden, Tyler and Alice; siblings, Jerry (Kathy) Gift of Elyria, Ohio, Bonnie (Basil) Polivka of Howland, Ohio, Thomas (Debbie) Huskin of Fowler, OH and Richard (Kim) Weber of Ashland, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lonnie and Ronnie Weber.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jerry Gift will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also an hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Braceville Township Cemetery, Braceville, Ohio.

Friends and family may view Larry’s obituary and/or send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.