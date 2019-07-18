Larry G. Maher, Sr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry G. Maher, Sr., 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Warren.

He was born August 10, 1946, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, a son of the late Gordie G. Maher and the late Glenna R. Denton.

On December 28, 1966, he married the love of his life, the late Magdalena L. Jager Maher.

Larry was a retired truck driver. He was a member of the Moose Club and enjoyed fishing.

Memories of Larry will be carried on by his daughters, Tina (Rick) Croyle of Warren, Ohio and Sabine Baldwin of Woodbury, Vermont; grandchildren, Joseph Miller, Khera Maher and Brittany Miller; great-grandchildren, Karsynn, Addyson, Madilynn and Olivia; a brother, Wayne (Carol) Moorman of Newton Falls, Ohio; a sister, Barbara (John) Ward of Toledo, Ohio; aunt, Peggy Morelli of Warren, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry G. Maher, Jr. and uncle, Jimmy D. Maher.

Memorial service will be 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, July 22, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Cutright Cemetery of Queens West Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

