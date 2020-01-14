Larry G. Hines, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry G. Hines, Sr., 74, of Bristolville, passed away Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born September 14, 1945 in Warren, the son of the late Anderson Hines and Alberta (Culver) Hines Thomas.

Larry was a 1963 graduate of Kinsman High School and was employed as a welder for American Welding in Warren for many years, prior to retiring.

He also served his country for a time in the United States Navy.

He married the former Linda A. Schlott on August 20, 2010. They shared more than nine years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Larry was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding his Harley. He was very devoted to his family and his greatest joy was spending time with his loved ones and friends.

Besides his wife, Larry is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Barry) Sims of Wellsville; two stepchildren, Kimberly (Shawn) Difford of Bristolville and Kyle Larson of Anchorage, Alaska; three grandsons, Ryan (Cheryl) Stout, Derek Lauer and James Infante; a great-grandson, King Infante; two stepgranddaughters, Lacey and Sindey Gwinn and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry G. Hines, Jr. and three grandsons, Larry Benjamin Hines and David and Joseph Pivovar.

In keeping with the wishes of the family there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A celebration of Larry’s life is being planned for at a later date.

Larry will be laid to rest in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville

The family requests material contributions be made to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE #5, Warren, OH 44484, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Hines are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 15, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.