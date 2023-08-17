CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Alan Netotea, 76, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at University Hospital of Cleveland.

He was born January 3, 1947, in Logan, West Virginia, the son of the late Vester J. and the late Betty J. (Adkins) Netotea.

Larry was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy aboard the USS America during the Vietnam War.

Larry was employed at Packard Electric for 35 years. He was a zone representative for the union for 20 years, held a Realtors License as well as a CDL License.

Larry was a member of SCOPE in Howland, attended Believers Church and The River Church.

He was a classic car enthusiast, loved going to car shows, buying, and repairing classic cars. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his son, Benjamin A. Netotea of Powell, Ohio; daughter, Lisa M. (Stephen) Terwilliger of Sussex, Wisconsin; sisters, Karen L. Hickman of Cortland, Ohio and Susan E. Gibbs of Warren, Ohio; granddaughters, Charlee and Macy Terwilliger; aunt, Verda Haggerty of McConnelsville, Ohio; niece, Kristi (Matt) Veit; several cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to The River Church, 4257 Tod Ave., NW Warren, OH 44485, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.