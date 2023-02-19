HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lana Sue Moran Eberhart, 79, of Howland, passed into eternal life Friday night, February 17, 2023, at the Shepherd of the Valley nursing home.

She was born January 21, 1944, to the late Robert and Carol (Bascom) Moran.

Lana was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. She graduated from Youngstown State University in 1968 with a Degree in Elementary Education.

She taught second grade at McGuffy School for 3 years before moving to Troy, MI.

Lana was a member of the Warren Junior Women League and Junior Crafts where she served as president in 1981. Her hobbies were cooking, reading, traveling, crafts and watching her kids and grandkids play sports.

She grew up in the First United Methodist Church in Warren then transferred to the Howland United Methodist Church upon returning from Michigan.

Lana is survived by her husband, Mike Eberhart, whom she married on January 20, 1968; her sons, Brad Eberhart (Amanda) of Chagrin Falls and Ryan Eberhart of Marysville, Ohio; her daughter, Lindsay Lawrence (Darrin) of Cortland and grandchildren, Taylor, Bodie and JoJo Eberhart, Rex and Elle Eberhart and Claire and Jillian Marble.

Her sister, Judy Crutchley, preceded her in death.

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Howland United Methodist Church in her memory.

