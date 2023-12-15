WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Lamberto T. Lee, M.D. (84) passed peacefully away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, after a sudden illness.

He was surrounded by his loving extended family: wife, Nancy Cashmir Lee; daughters, Kimberly Horton-Willett (Sarah), Kelly Fields (Kodiak), Laurie Meixelberger (Shawn) and Kaymoura Werner (Vince); sons, Lamberto Lee II (Lacey), Alan Lee (Susan), Clint Satterthwaite (JoAnn) and Steve Satterthwaite (Vanessa) and 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his siblings, Lilia Lee Ang, John Lee, Josefina Lee Chong, Carmen Yu, Joaquin Lee and Manual Lee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Simeon Timiong and Gloria Tee Eng Bee and wife, Cheryl Moore.

Dr. Lee was a big part of the Trumbull County medical community, serving as a family doctor for over 30 years. Well-liked and respected by colleagues and patients, Dr. Lee believed strongly in the Hippocratic Oath, serving many patients with care and respect and volunteering his services to families who could not afford necessary treatments. He was kind, gentle and always had a joke or story. He could be heard coming down the halls of Trumbull Memorial singing songs and spent time getting to know and care for generations of families.

Born in Tigaon Camarines Sur, Philippines, third in a family of seven, he was drawn to medicine when his sister had an allergic reaction and he had to run miles for the medical assistance which saved her life. He knew then it was his calling and he worked tirelessly to afford an education. He graduated with an Associates Art degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines and followed with a medical degree from the same institution, graduating In the top 5 of his class- a “Top Notcher” – which gave him the opportunity to continue his studies in the USA. After an internship in Manila, he moved to the United States and interned at St Vincent’s Medical Center (NYC), followed by residences at Brooklyn Cumberland Medical Center (Brooklyn, New York), Trumbull Memorial (Warren, Ohio) and a Fellowship in Oncology at Maumee Valley (Toledo, Ohio) and passed his Boards with Honors in 1970.

After completing his studies, he married Shirley Horton with whom he had three children and settled in Warren, Ohio.

He established a private practice as an Internist with a sub-specialty in cardiology which he enjoyed for over 30 years.

Over the span of a 30-year marriage to Cheryl, he saw the addition of three more children.

He had an active involvement at Bazetta Christian Church.

After his well-earned retirement was a 5-year move to Fort Myers, Florida and the return to this area which was his home for most of his adult life.

Ten years ago, he met and married Nancy and found great joy in slowing down–riding bicycles through the park, ballroom and country dancing, lovely lunches at his beloved Wendy’s for a chat and a frosty. He has enjoyed an active social life, lots of dancing, traveling the globe, laughing, the extension of family and many many friends.

Dr. Lee loved tennis, golf, ping pong, a good cowboy movie, binge-watching TV like the Lethal Weapon series and listening to (and making up lyrics…) music ranging across all genres. He loved to “walk the mall” in a competition with himself to hit his “required steps” and spent much of Covid driving Nancy crazy with constant walking up and down the hallway and practicing dance steps in front of the mirror. He loved a good tango, a tennis game with friends, dancing with a child on his feet whilst belting “Blueberry Hill” or “My Way” at the top of his voice.

Generous of spirit and kind of heart, he was proud to be a part of his community and most of all, he was proud of the family he loved with all his heart.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to a charity of their choice, in his name.

A memorial service will follow at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

