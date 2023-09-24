WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaMarr Fayette Sheldon, 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

He was born November 8, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Wilbur F. Sheldon and the late Winifred Mae (Campbell) Sheldon.

On June 15, 1963 he married Bonita D. “Bonnie” Sweany and they have spent the last 60 years together, happily married.

He was a graduate of Champion High School, Class of 1958 and went on to work as a coordinator at GM Lordstown, retiring after 34 years.

LaMarr was a member of Tod Avenue United Methodist Church, as well as, the Trumbull Modelers Association and the Flying Aero’s model airplane group.

LaMarr was a talented carpenter who built many projects, as well as, several additions to his home. He loved watching and feeding birds, especially hummingbirds. LaMarr also loved listening to music and playing guitar, mainly older rock and roll and country, but most of all, Elvis.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 60 years, Bonita “Bonnie” D. Sheldon of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Colleen (Paul) Swerdan of Vienna, Ohio; son, Daniel (Diane Murphy) Sheldon of Lordstown, Ohio; daughter, Denise (Todd Youngs) Sheldon of Champion, Ohio; son, Christopher (Dianna Baycich) Sheldon of Champion, Ohio; brother, Gary Sheldon of Warren, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Patsy Sweany, Peggy Sweany and grandchildren, Lucas, Sarah, Dustin and Justin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Sheldon.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Reverend Thomas Badanjek will officiate.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on September 27, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.