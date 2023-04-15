WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kyle Alexander Cogley, 30, of Warren, Ohio, passed away April 13, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 3, 1993 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Neal Cogley and Pattiy Cappella.

He worked at many places throughout his life but working for Safe Harbor as a counselor was his favorite.

Kyle was an avid Raiders football fan. He also enjoyed the Star Wars series and playing Xbox. Most of all, he loved spending time with his son, Maddox.

He is survived by his mother, Pattiy Cappella; his son, Maddox Cogley; his brother, Josh Cogley; his girlfriend, Anita Oksha, along with many other family members that are left to cherish Kyle’s memory.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.