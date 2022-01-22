LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kurstie Brookel Elser, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at home, at the age of 30.

Kurstie was born to Kurtis E. Elser and Michele Gordon Cavender on May 1, 1991.

She graduated from LaBrae High School and worked at Subway.

Kurstie enjoyed arts and crafts and loved her dog, Demi.

Kurstie is survived by her mother, Michele; father, Kurtis; sister, Brittney (Jon) Roden; grandmothers, Judith (Richard) Gordon and Patty Elser; uncles, Phillip “Butch” Elser and Joseph “Marty” Elser; aunt, Tina Goodman; niece and nephew, Maliya and Calvin Roden and many cousins and two stepsisters.

The paternal side of her family will host a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall, 1029 Main Street, Niles, Ohio, where a dinner will be served between 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The maternal side plans to celebrate in the Summer of 2022.

Cremation services are entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.