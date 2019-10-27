Kirk Dewalt Zellers Sr., Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kirk Dewalt Zellers Sr., 60, of Bristolville, OH passed away on October 24, 2019 at University Hospital of Cleveland.

He was born June 8, 1959 in Salem, OH, a son of the late Karl Bruce Zellers and the late Lois Ann (Dewalt) Zellers.

Kirk graduated from Salem High School class of 1977. He went on to earn a bachelors degree from Youngstown State University and his masters from Marygrove. Kirk was a Special Education Teacher at Warren City Schools for close to 25 years.

On December 26, 1993 he married the former Laura J Kuty, and they have spent the last 25 years together.

Kirk was a special kind of person, he loved talking to people, listening to music and singing along. He was crafty and enjoyed wood carving with chainsaws. Whenever he could, he loved spending time at his cottage along Lake Erie.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 25 years, Laura J. Zellers of Bristolville, OH; sons, Kirk Dewalt (Natalie) Zellers, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA, and Kyle James Zellers of Chesapeake, VA; a daughter, Karlie Joelle Zellers of Bristolville, OH; sisters, Deborah (Umberto) Meduri and Chesney (John) Gulas and a brother, Bruce (Christine) Zellers.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering of friends and family will take place on Monday, October 28 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.