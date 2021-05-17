Kinda R. Heckathorn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kinda R. Heckathorn, 65, of Warren, died Sunday morning, May 16, 2021 at her residence.



She was born April 4, 1956 in Southington, a daughter of the late Howard and Lucille (Hembree) Burnett.



Kinda did factory and assembly line work for the Fairhaven Workshop for 10 years, prior to retiring.



She married Robert A. Heckathorn on March 17, 2003. They shared 18 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.



Kinda enjoyed crossword puzzles and going to play Bingo.



Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Daniel R. Helmheckel, of Warren. She also leaves behind five siblings; Rinda Burnett, of Girard, Harold Burnett, of South Carolina, Glenda Osborne, of Orwell, Robert Burnett, of Surprise, Arizona and Linda Winemiller, of Warren and seven grandchildren; John, Keri, Mia, Anna, Kandice, Summer and Destiny.



Besides her parents, Kinda was preceded in death by a son, Kerry R. Helmheckel; a brother, Howard Burnett and a sister, Brenda Fisher.



In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements for Mrs. Heckathorn are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

