Kim Stewart Kostyo, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Stewart Kostyo, 68, of Howland, died early Sunday morning, July 25, at the Cortland Health Care Center.



He was born August 31, 1952 in Warren, the son of the late Andrew L. and Dorothy S. (Stewart) Kostyo.



Kim was a 1971 graduate of Howland High School and worked for British Petroleum in various positions for several years.





He was of the Protestant faith.

Kim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and doing yardwork. He also enjoyed traveling and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.



Kim is survived by his two aunts, Margaret (Earl) Keeney and Mildred “Jerry” Miller, both of Warren. He also leaves behind cousins, Koreen Palm of Warren and Keith (Krista) Keeney of Atlanta, Georgia and second cousins, Caleigh and Colleen Calvey, of Warren and Alex Keeney of Atlanta.



Besides his parents, Kim was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Susan Stewart and his uncle, Charles G. Miller.



In keeping with the family’s wishes private funeral services were held and interment has taken place in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.



Arrangements for Mr. Kostyo are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

