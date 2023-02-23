LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Elizabeth Stewart, 64, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Cortland Health Care Center.

She was born September 25, 1958, in Lake Milton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Conko and the late Helen (Enlgert) Conko.

Kim enjoyed playing pool, Bingo and watching her grandchildren play sports.

She is survived by her son, TJ (Jen) Stewart of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Shiloh (Dave) Edwards of Bristolville, Ohio; sister, Debbie (Terry) Jacob of Lake Milton, Ohio; brother, Dennis (Colleen) Conko of Florida and grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, Logan, Hope and Matthew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Steve and Robert Conko.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

