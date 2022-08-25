SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer.

He worked in IT support for Progressive Insurance for over 20 years.

Kevin was a member of the Southington American Legion Post #751.

He enjoyed working on computers and playing computer games. He always had a joke to share and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Kevin was a collector of all things Coca-Cola. He enjoyed bowling and making people smile. Kevin loved spending time with his family and taking care of his cats.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Hiniker; his wife, Andrea Hiniker of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Robbin (Christopher) Owens of Morrison, Tennessee; Frances “Franny” Hall whom he treated like a daughter; sister-in-law, Cheryl Hiniker and a grandson, CJ Owens.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, William “Bill” Hiniker and his mother-in-law, Anne Doyon.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.