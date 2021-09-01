Kevin Lee Mathis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Lee Mathis, 54, of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at home.



He was born June 6, 1967, in Pomaria, South Carolina, a son of Bobby Mathis, Sr. and Mary E. (Kirkland) Mathis.



Kevin worked at RB&G Eatery and was a self employed lawn and home maintenance man. He was a very accomplished dancer. He loved his family and friends but most of all his grandchildren.



He is survived by his mother, Mary E. Mathis; son, Ke-Juan (Shayna) Johnson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Natisha Johnson, Marco Russell, Shantell Russell, Britney Johnson, Rashad Johnson and Marques Jordan; sister, Mary L. Mathis of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Bobby Mathis of Newbury, South Carolina, Dennis Mathis of Newbury, South Carolina, LaJaune Mathis of Warren, Ohio and Norman H.D, Jr. Williams of Warren, Ohio; stepsiblings, Donald (Beverly) Williams of McDonough, Georgia and Shannon Franklin of Memphis, Tennessee and grandchildren, Ke-Juan Johnson, Jr., Kyra Johnson, K’Dence Johnson and Israel “Izzy” Russell.



He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Mathis, Sr.; stepfather, Norman H.D. “Pete” Williams, Sr.; son, Javaris Russel and sister-in-law, Janice Mathis.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Minister Mario Hainesworth will officiate. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to services.



The family of Kevin Mathis would like to thank all those who have offered their prayers and support.



Material contributions be made to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.