RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Joseph Garlitz, 35 of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at his home.

He was born September 19, 1987, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Gary O. Garlitz and Diana (Rule) Garlitz.

Kevin enjoyed bowling, basketball, baseball, all with the special Olympics and he also like playing golf and enjoyed listening to music. He will be missed by many friends.

He is survived by his mother, Diana Garlitz of Warren, Ohio; sister, Katelyn Garlitz of Ravenna, Ohio; girlfriend, Lynnette Johnson of Ravenna, Ohio; grandmother, JoAnn Rule; uncle, RJ Rule and nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary O. Garlitz and grandfather, Jack Rule.

No services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

