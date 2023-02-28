WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Anthony Clover, 42, of Warren, Ohio died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 10, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John W. Osborne and Jean L. Clover.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Jean L. Clover of Warren, Ohio; father, John W. Osborne of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Jesse Clover of Warren, Ohio and Theodore “Ted” Clover of Warren, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

The calls of death, are always for the best, for we are solving problems there as well as here; and one is sure to find himself where he can solve his problems best.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.