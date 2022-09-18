WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer, our dear Kerry was called back home to be with the Lord. She was loved, cared for and surrounded by her family.

She was born May 10, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Marilyn Pease and David Parilla and was a resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kerry was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Warren, Ohio and was a member of the National Honor Society, choir and Yteens.

She married her best friend Bill in May, 1985 and they shared a life of travel, boating, attending sporting events, entrepreneurship and enjoying their beloved cats, Trigger, Designa and Baby Gray.

Kerry had a zest for life. She was adventurous, fun-loving and touched many lives. She brought much love and laughter to everyone and created many cherished memories. She was very generous, was an animal advocate and had a special place in her heart for the needy. At a young age, she took care of others and played a large part in raising her siblings, especially Dave and Niki. Kerry, her sister, Kim and her cousin, Cindy were very close growing up together and formed a special bond over the years. She loved picnicking at the beach, decorating, cooking her favorite dishes and spending many get togethers with family and friends. Her most cherished role in life was aunt to her many nieces and nephews with whom she adored and they were blessed to have her in their lives.

Kerry will be dearly missed by her husband Bill; her parents; her sister, Kim (Tom) Creamer; her brother, David Parilla II; sister, Niki (Steve) Vardavas; cousins, Cindy, Michelle and Denise and beloved nieces and nephews, Tommy, Alyssa, Anthony, Nicholas, Madison, Leah, Kaytlin, Katie, James, Kara, Nathan and Kaiya; Goddaughters, Chelsea and Kyle, as well as her dear friends, Mel, Liesl and Jarvik.

She was preceded in death by her cousin, Noel and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Katie Hionas.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that donations be made to SoBe Cats in Kerry’s honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.