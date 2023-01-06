SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kerin Lee Denna, 84, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home.

She was born February 16, 1938, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late La Clair Arison O’Neal and the late Thelma Francis (McIntyre) O’Neal.

Kerin’s life was for all her family. She had the biggest heart for all family and friends. In her free time, she loved making art, restoring period dolls, training Arabian horses and traveling. Howard and Kerin showed both their children and grandchildren as much of the United States as they possibly could in their lifetimes. She belonged to the Arabian Horse Association and a local doll society for many years. Shopping, sewing, knitting, baking and flipping and selling houses were among her many passions. She was happiest at the end of the day when she could come home to her family though. Their home was always open and welcome to anyone and everyone they loved or met. On the weekends, you were sure to find Kerin and Howard playing Canasta with friends in the evenings and during the day Kerin could always be found gardening in and outside the house.

She is survived by her daughter, Greta Rumple of Geneva, Ohio; son, Toby Denna of Southington, Ohio; siblings, Alfred (Judy) O’Neal of Alabama, Bonnie Phillips of Southington, Ohio, Wendy (Butch) Wayt of Warren, Ohio and David O’Neal of Geneva, Ohio; grandchildren, Morganna Rumple of Ashtabula, Ohio, Gillian Rumple of Geneva, Ohio, Brea (Justin) Lillie of Niles, Ohio and Alexa (Zachary) Boivin of Alliance, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Marshall, Marcus, Maximus, Maliyah Tucker, of Saybrook, Ohio, Brian Boling, Jr. of Ashtabula, Ohio, great-grandchildren, Emmalynn and Calysto Lillie of Niles, Ohio, Everett Boivin and soon to be baby girl, whom she was excited to meet.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Dennis Eugene Denna; sons, Thadd and Troy Denna; son-in-law, Bob Rumple and brother-in-law, George Phillips.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.