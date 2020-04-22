Keoni Leland Walker, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keoni Leland Walker, Sr., 52, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born February 29, 1968 in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of the late Robert Waters and Patricia Walker.

He was a graduate of ETI Technical School and was employed as an electrician at Larry’s Super Pawn for 24 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Keoni enjoyed hunting, cooking, ducks and being with his grandchildren

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Walker; son, Keoni L. Walker II of Lancaster, Ohio; daughters, Ashley and Alexandria Walker, both of Warren, Ohio; son, Nathaniel Walker of Dayton, Ohio; daughters, Tiyauna and Labresha Rudd, both of Warren, Ohio; 20 grandchildren, as well as his brother, Glen (Rachel) Walker of Cortland, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Waters.

In accordance with his wishes, Keoni will be cremated and there will be no service.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

