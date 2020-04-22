Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton holding daily briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Keoni Leland Walker, Sr., Warren, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

April 20, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Keoni Leland Walker, Sr., Warren, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keoni Leland Walker, Sr., 52, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born February 29, 1968 in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of the late Robert Waters and Patricia Walker.

He was a graduate of ETI Technical School and was employed as an electrician at Larry’s Super Pawn for 24 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Keoni enjoyed hunting, cooking, ducks and being with his grandchildren

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Walker; son, Keoni L. Walker II of Lancaster, Ohio; daughters, Ashley and Alexandria Walker, both of Warren, Ohio; son, Nathaniel Walker of Dayton, Ohio; daughters, Tiyauna and Labresha Rudd, both of Warren, Ohio; 20 grandchildren, as well as his brother, Glen (Rachel) Walker of Cortland, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Waters.

In accordance with his wishes, Keoni will be cremated and there will be no service.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com