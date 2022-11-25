WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Walter Collier, 74, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Warren.

Kenneth was born April 5,1948 in Warren, Ohio, to Melvin Collier and Lois (Weatherly) Collier.

He married Linda M. Mongelluzzo August 26,1967 in Braceville, Ohio.

Kenneth was a computer processor for Rockwell International and once transferred to Logansport, Indiana as a supervisor for Small Parts.

He enjoyed bowling and spending time with family. He was an avid watcher of the Game Show Network and especially enjoyed watching Steve Harvey.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Linda; siblings; brother, Charles (Winsome)Collier of Rockledge, Florida and sister, Carol (Paul)Lutz of Warren, Ohio; Children; daughter, Gina (Ron) Williams of Strasburg, Colorado; sons, Frank (Melissia)Collier of Byers, Colorado and Matthew (Tonya) Collier of Logansport, Indiana; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathleen (Alfred) Whitacre and Jane (Danny, surviving) Markel; brothers, David (Jackie, surviving) Collier and James (Robin, surviving) Collier.

A memorial service will be held at Braceville Christian Church Fellowship Hall, Monday November 28, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements for cremation.

