Kenneth Ray Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Ray Miller, 78, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born November 27, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth R. and Betty June Evans Miller.

Kenneth was member of the Warren Baptist Temple, a veteran of the US Army and worked at the Harbison Walker and Ajax Magnathermic Corporation.

He enjoyed camping, boating, electronics and church activities. Kenneth was a lifelong Indians and Browns fan.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Wendy Lee Woodyard Miller of Warren, Ohio; two daughters, Shara L. (Buddy) Moore of Carrolton, Ohio and Nicole L. (Zack) Merana of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Bailey, Alex, Lorrin, Trenton, Katie and Olivia, along with Matthew and Logan Stambolia, who he considered his grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth A. Miller; brother, Robert C. Miller; sister, Lynda S. Graham and a grandson.

Services will be held at the Warren Baptist Temple at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 where Pastor James Dittmar will officiate.

Kenneth will be laid to rest during a private burial in Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that material contributions be made to the Warren Baptist Temple.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

