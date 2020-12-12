Kenneth P. Cope, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth P. Cope, 83, longtime resident of Howland, passed away Thursday, December, 10, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Amyloidosis and ultimately, complications from Covid, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland..

Kenneth was born February 15, 1937, in Robbins, Tennessee. He moved to Leavittsburg when he was 4 years old but always considered East Tennessee his home, returning for visits almost every year. He dearly loved the state of Tennessee and his many relatives there. We are especially grateful for the memory of our trip to the Smokey Mountains in 2008 as a family including all seven grandchildren.

Kenneth was a 1955 graduate of (Warren Township) Leavittsburg High School. The class of ’55 remained his lifelong friends.

He was a proud Marine who served as an expert marksman and rifle instructor at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base from 1957-59.

When he returned to Warren, he became a draftsman at the Packard Electric Corp., and worked there until his retirement in 1992 as a Project Engineer. During those years, he achieved nine patents for electrical connector designs in GM vehicles.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris Cates Cope and their three children: Kevin (Kim) Cope, Craig (Jan) Cope, and Sherry Cope (Rick) Stillings. His main source of pride and joy were his grandchildren: Michael, Nathan, Kristen, Dillon, Caleb, Sean (Lex), and Brendan (Carle) and two great-grandchildren, Kellin and Blakely. Papa will always be remembered for being the happy giver of shoes and bicycles and for attending every event that he could.

Kenneth is also survived by his brother, Charles (Barbara) Cope of Southington, his sister Shirley Cope of Howland, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jay and Flora (Ellis) Cope, his brother Jay Daniel Cope, his sister Harriet Cope Wilmoth, and his dear grandson, Dillon Cope.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Private graveside services and burial will take place in the Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate a new pair of shoes to a child in his memory.

