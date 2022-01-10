

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Michael Ferris “Mike”, 59 Years, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

He was born July 16, 1962 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Kenneth Ferris and Emma (Chalkins) Chelsea.

He most recently worked at Gojo Industries. Mike also worked at Bar Processing for many years.

He has been active in Alcoholics Anonymous for almost 30 years. Mike loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Riding was his life. He also enjoyed cooking.

Mike is survived by his mother; his sons, James Ferris of Cortland, Ohio and Christian Ferris of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; five sisters; and grandchildren, Kynze, Kaihson and Aydin Ferris.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and there will be no services at this time.