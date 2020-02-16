Kenneth M. “Kenny” Morgan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth M. “Kenny” “Ken” Morgan, 92, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

He was born November 20, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Samuel T. and Janet (Morris) Morgan.

On April 24, 1948, he married Helen Maxine Thackwell and they have spent the last 71 years together.

He was a graduate of Lordstown High School class of 1945.

He was employed as a Project Engineer and Salesman at Wean United for over 38 years. Ken traveled all over the world for work and would come back and shares his stories and photos with his family. He used to be confused for Henry Kissinger while on his travels when he was younger.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served right after World War II.

He was a member of the Carol F. Clapp Masonic Lodge.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Helen M. Morgan of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Janet L. Morgan and son, Bruce E. Morgan both of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Justin (Tara) Morgan, twins, Daniel Morgan and Amanda (Steve) Treadway, who greatly adored him, and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Bryce Treadway and Gigi Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rebecca Shafer and brother, Reese Morgan.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Masonic Services will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.