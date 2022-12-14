WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Littrell, Sr., 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 18, 1943, in Mexico, Missouri, the son of the late Wilbur Littrell and the late Alpha Amberline (Jones) Littrell.

Kenneth was employed at the Youngstown Air Force Base. He was a veteran of the United States Marines.

He was an animal lover, enjoyed fishing and was a HAM radio operator. Kenneth was a nice guy and will be missed by many.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Kenneth Littrell, Jr. of MA, Laura Roberson of Vienna, Ohio and Paul Littrell of Oregon; six siblings; and eight grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers and one sister.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

