Kenneth Leroy Dodd, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Leroy Dodd, 82, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 25, 1937, in Bristol, West Virginia, the son of the late Russell and Althea (Burns) Dodd.

On April 30, 1966, Kenneth married the former Janette Roy. They have shared 54 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Kenneth retired from Peerless-Winsmith after 37 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on his patio watching the birds and also belonged to the NRA.

He is survived by his wife, Janette Dodd of Farmdale, Ohio; son, Jon (Jenny) Dodd of Harman, West Virginia; daughter, Wendi (Curt Lenyo) Bolyard of Kinsman, Ohio; sister, Martha (Joe) Ware of Springhill, Virginia; grandchildren, Zeb Dodd of Harman, West Virginia, Katie Bolyard of Brookfield, Ohio and Kenneth Bolyard of Kinsman, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Zaydan Dodd and Mary Jane Dodd both of Harman, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elton Dodd.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the funeral home prior to services.

Due to the current health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 4, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.