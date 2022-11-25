WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Wareham passed quietly from life Friday, November 18, 2022.

He was born on August 7, 1926 in Warren Ohio, the son of Herman N. Wareham and Ida Irene Homan Wareham.

He was a lifetime resident of Warren, Ohio and attended Warren City schools. He completed his academic requirements in January 1945 and graduated with the June 1945 class of Warren G. Harding High School.

On February 8, 1945 he entered the U.S. Army, receiving basic and advanced training at Camp Joseph T. Robinson (ITRC) near Little Rock, Arkansas. He was then sent overseas to the Asiatic Pacific Theatre, assigned to the Chemical Warfare Service, on Leyte Island in the Philippines. The youngest of three sons, he joined his two older brothers, Rolland N. Wareham and Roscoe H. Wareham, both serving extensive periods in combat zones overseas during World War ll.

After returning home from military service, Kenneth attended Wittenberg College and graduated from Youngstown College in June 1950.

Upon graduation, he was employed as a purchasing agent, working for the Purchasing and Contracting Officer at Lordstown Ordinance Depot. Starting in 1953, he was employed for 14 years at the U.S. Gypsum Corporation, Warren operation, involved with inside sales and traffic department. In 1967, he was hired by the Niles Expanded Metals Company and served as sales supervisor and traffic manager for a period of four years. The next 21 year period he was employed by Republic Steel, LTV Steel and WCI Steel, retiring in 1992 as a supervisor of motor carrier transportation.

A life member of the Youngstown Transportation Club, a charter member of the Trumbull Transportation Club, a past member of the Delta Nu Alpha National Transportation Fraternity, member of the Warren G. Harding Gridiron Club and Republic Steel Salaried Retirees Club. He participated in the Red Cross Blood Donor Program, having donated 13 plus gallons. While a student at East Junior High School, he was asked to join a group of young friends who became the Hornet Club. They met at the YMCA with a faculty advisor. The club continued on through high school with their sponsor the late Mr. Edward “Snookie” Campbell, taking part in intramural sports, assisted with WGH scrap drives and other activities. All members of the club served in the latter stages of World War ll and have remained friends throughout their lifetime. They were part of the “The Greatest Generation”, as coined by Tom Brokaw. Reunions of the Warren G. Harding June Class of 1945 were a special pleasure, having served on the committee for the past three reunions. Non-fiction reading was of particular interest to Ken, as well as music, especially the big band sound of the 30’s and 40’s. He always enjoyed playing golf and served three times as president of the Trumbull Transportation Golf League and in the latter years played with the Vintage Golf Group.

Kenneth was a 75 year member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, serving 11 years as superintendent of the Sunday School, team teacher, Vice-President of the congregation and participated as a eucharistic assistant, lector, usher, call committee and was honored to serve on the building committee for the second phase of the construction of the current edifice. For many years, he assisted his wife, Jerry, who was responsible for the Altar Guild. Most recently, he served on the history and evangelism committees. He was of the belief that he was born in sin and received forgiveness through the justification by faith through Jesus the Christ that came to him through his Lutheran heritage.

In the summer of 1949, he met Joanne “Jerry” Gerald and they created a mutual attraction and love for one another. The late Rev. Dr. Charles W. Cassel married them on May 2, 1952 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. This marriage of 70 years brought forth three children, Kenneth J. (Mara’) Wareham of Mount Dora, Florida, William G. (Jill) Wareham of Plainview, Long Island, New York and Susan M. Huffman, who preceded him in death; three grandchildren, Stephen J. Wareham (Emily Lauren) of Brooklyn, New York; Christina M. Wareham (Chris) Jones of Long Island, New York and Adam W. (Ayla) Huffman of Ormond Beach, Florida; six great-grandchildren, Jasper, Shay and Charlize Jones, Layne Wareham, Avah and Amelia Huffman; also surviving are three step-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his daughter, his parents and his two brothers.

He considered love of family a blessing. Thanks and praise to all that cared and assisted him during his lifetime.

Arrangements by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home are for a memorial service, conducted by Pastor Gail Zackrison at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from to 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Inurnment will be in the columbarium at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44483, in Kenneth’s memory.

